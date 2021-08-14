Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $765,000 in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHAT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $10,941,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $7,494,000. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1,152.3% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 194,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,565,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PHAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.16. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $42,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,191,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 36,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $1,184,643.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,367 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

