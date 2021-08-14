CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,118.00

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0933 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 26% against the dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $168,505.79 and $9,118.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00140566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00155618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,563.99 or 0.99964599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.73 or 0.00859013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.