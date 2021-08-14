Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.42, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 18.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Chegg by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after purchasing an additional 670,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Chegg by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after purchasing an additional 626,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chegg by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,848 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

