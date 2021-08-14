Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Acquired by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned 1.75% of Chembio Diagnostics worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. 1,854,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.42. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.88.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

