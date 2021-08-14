Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,751.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,887.81 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,912.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,620.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $49,541,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

