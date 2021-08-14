Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$5.75 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.43.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$4.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$653.94 million and a P/E ratio of 33.11. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.66.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$202.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.5673913 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer purchased 103,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$496,175.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,200 shares in the company, valued at C$664,451.78.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

