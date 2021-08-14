Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$5.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.43.

CHR stock opened at C$4.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$653.94 million and a P/E ratio of 33.11. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.66.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$202.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.5673913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer bought 103,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$496,175.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$664,451.78.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

