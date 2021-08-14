CIBC Increases Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$64.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of MTRAF opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17. Metro has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

