CIBC Lowers Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$45.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Ag Growth International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Ag Growth International to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.75.

Ag Growth International stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.16. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

