Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $12.75 on Friday. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

