Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 71.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.41. The stock had a trading volume of 188,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.27. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $307.65 and a 1-year high of $396.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

