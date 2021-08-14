Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 660,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.84% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $9.90 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

