Citadel Advisors LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,303 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 5.28% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WBND opened at $27.20 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $28.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

