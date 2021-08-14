Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 646,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $933,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GHAC opened at $9.70 on Friday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

