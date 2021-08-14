Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 6,289 Shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 5.81% of Helix Acquisition worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLXA. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Acquisition by 550.5% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 253,879 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Helix Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helix Acquisition by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 228,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Helix Acquisition by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 792,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLXA opened at $9.94 on Friday. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

