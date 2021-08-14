Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $6.87 Million Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 715,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,865,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Thimble Point Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THMA. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,378,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,046,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,932,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,449,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thimble Point Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

