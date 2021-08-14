City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CIO remained flat at $$13.22 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $13.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

