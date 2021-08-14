Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CKNHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of CKNHF opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

