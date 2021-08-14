Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $338.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.48. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

