Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $525.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.04. Clene has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $17.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 12.97 and a current ratio of 15.08.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 207,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,944.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

