Close Asset Management Ltd Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 9.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,427,185 in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $7.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $728.00. The company had a trading volume of 641,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,289. The company has a fifty day moving average of $611.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $1,315.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $501.56.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

