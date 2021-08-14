Close Asset Management Ltd Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,802,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,707. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

