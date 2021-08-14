Close Asset Management Ltd Has $587,000 Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 111.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 217,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 33.3% in the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 218,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of FRPT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.53. 189,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,211. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $186.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -313.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.79.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,842 shares in the company, valued at $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,446 shares of company stock worth $5,045,255 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.