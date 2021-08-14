CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an a- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.67.

CMC Materials stock opened at $125.04 on Wednesday. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $120.45 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.54.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,645,000 after purchasing an additional 101,170 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,826 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,836,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,774,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

