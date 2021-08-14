Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.190-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,647,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.89. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $303.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of -3.58.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 70.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.