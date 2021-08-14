Co-Diagnostics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,640 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 75% compared to the average daily volume of 2,082 call options.

In related news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,395,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 44,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $303.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of -3.58.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

