Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.61

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.61 and last traded at $57.56, with a volume of 10357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

