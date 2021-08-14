Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.61

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.61 and last traded at $57.56, with a volume of 10357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
