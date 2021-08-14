Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of CDAK opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. Codiak BioSciences has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

