Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 660.70 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $187,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,836. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

