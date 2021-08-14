Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RFI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.32. 46,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,150. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
