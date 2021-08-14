Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RFI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.32. 46,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,150. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 999,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 207,069 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 87,546 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 402,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

