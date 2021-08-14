Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) vs. Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Head to Head Review

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Profire Energy and Coil Tubing Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy -12.63% -5.36% -5.05% Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Profire Energy and Coil Tubing Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coil Tubing Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profire Energy currently has a consensus target price of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 51.38%. Given Profire Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Profire Energy is more favorable than Coil Tubing Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Profire Energy and Coil Tubing Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy $21.46 million 2.45 -$2.18 million ($0.05) -21.80 Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coil Tubing Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Profire Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.1% of Profire Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Profire Energy has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coil Tubing Technology has a beta of -30.65, meaning that its share price is 3,165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Profire Energy beats Coil Tubing Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc., a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is based in Lindon, Utah.

Coil Tubing Technology Company Profile

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc., a coil tubing company, focuses on the development, marketing, and rental of advanced tools and related technical solutions for use with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottom hole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons worldwide. The company's products include jar accelerator, extended reach, bi-directional jar, jet hammer, jet motor, spinning wash, bumper sub, vibrational agitation, and indexing tools. Its products are used in thru-tubing fishing, thru-tubing workover and intervention, pipeline clean out, and coil tubing lateral drillout operations. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

