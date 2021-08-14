CoinEx Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.53 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $53.09 million and $1.53 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.00884028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00103490 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044526 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.