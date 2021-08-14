Collateral Pay Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00048247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00135768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00153337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,031.51 or 1.00170193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.11 or 0.00871348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,318,390 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

