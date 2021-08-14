Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to announce $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.93. 28,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,332. The stock has a market cap of $748.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.87. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

