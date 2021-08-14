Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,253.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,836,000 after buying an additional 140,268,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 42,895.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,226,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,525,000 after buying an additional 24,170,023 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,447,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,208,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,484.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 3,607,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

