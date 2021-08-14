Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.48. Compass Diversified reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CODI. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 118,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,052.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 5.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,349,000 after buying an additional 264,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,870,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after acquiring an additional 73,161 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,404,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 82.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

