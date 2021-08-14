COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.38.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,155,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 199,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 129,591 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,291,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,815,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

