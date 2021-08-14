Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.09). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGEN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

CGEN stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Compugen has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $441.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

