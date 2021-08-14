Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

CMG opened at C$3.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$309.90 million and a P/E ratio of 14.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.83. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$6.74.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2493842 EPS for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

