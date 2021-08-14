Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 875 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Transcat worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Transcat during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $67.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $68.06.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

