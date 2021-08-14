Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 12,795 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $24,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.12. 237,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,405. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

