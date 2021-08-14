Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,825,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70,958 shares during the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular accounts for approximately 1.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $111,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $358,935.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,810.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,327 shares of company stock worth $591,693. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.21. 47,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,062. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

