Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,741,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862,914 shares during the quarter. Neogen comprises 2.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $172,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 783,790 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Neogen by 79.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 387,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,471,000 after buying an additional 171,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,823,000 after purchasing an additional 142,970 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 97.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 135,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,142,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,460,000 after acquiring an additional 132,905 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NEOG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 161,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,805. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

