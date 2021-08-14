Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $17.67 Million Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Health Catalyst worth $17,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,952,000 after buying an additional 147,927 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 997,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 817,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,212,000 after purchasing an additional 62,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $612,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,341.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 3,430 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $193,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,561,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,669,717. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,986. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.