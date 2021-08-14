Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$91 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.070-$-1.050 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFLT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Get Confluent alerts:

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.00. 751,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,223. Confluent has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.