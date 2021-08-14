ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Boosted by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.