Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $12.27 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.7% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,480.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

