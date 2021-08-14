Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA stock opened at $355.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.76. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $356.37.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.