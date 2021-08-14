ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.64.

Shares of WISH opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,994.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,849,181 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

