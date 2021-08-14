Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CTTAY stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

